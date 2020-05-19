close
Tue May 19, 2020
BR
Bureau report
May 19, 2020

Bilour tests positive for coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) senior leader Ghulam Ahmad Bilour has tested positive for coronavirus.

The ANP leader on his microblogging website tweeter on Monday said, “I have tested positive for Covid-19, and isolated myself at home, taking all the precautionary measures. Appeal for prayers.”

Earlier, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders Ali Wazir and Manzoor Pashteen had also tested positive for Covid-19.

However, on Sunday the PTM activists claimed that Ali Wazir, who is member of National Assembly from South Waziristan, had tested negative.

