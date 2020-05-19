Ishant Sharma says COVID-19 will change the way bowlers operate

NEW DELHI: The world´s top bowlers will likely have to change the way they go about getting swing and seam as a result of the coronavirus, Indian paceman Ishant Sharma said Monday.

Bowlers traditionally get the ball to move in the air by applying shine to one side via sweat or saliva, but new regulations being considered to outlaw the practice will change the game, he told an online discussion.

There will be "no option" but to play by new rules when the sport resumes, said Ishant, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. "I feel cricketers will have to get used to the new normal, whatever that is," he said.

Last week the Australian Institute of Sport issued new guidelines expressly forbidding rubbing spit or sweat into the ball´s surface as a condition for competitive cricket to resume.