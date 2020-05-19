Another Indian expat in UAE kicked out of job over Islamophobic posts

ISLAMABAD: Another Indian expat in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who was employed at a mining firm in Ras Al Khaimah, has become the latest in a long list of Indian expats who have been kicked out of their jobs over Islamophobic social media posts.

According to the Gulf News, Brajkishore Gupta was fired without prior notice for calling Indian Muslims coronavirus spreaders and referring to Delhi riots as divine justice in his Facebook posts.

Hailing from Bihar, Gupta was employed by a mining company named Stevin Rock, which is headquartered in Ras Al Khaimah.

“This isolated incident involving a junior employee was investigated and dealt with immediately resulting in the termination without notice of this person’s employment with Stevin Rock,”the company’s business development and exploration manager Jean-François Milian said.