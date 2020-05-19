Yaum-e-Takbeer to be celebrated on 28th: Ahsan

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has said this year's Yaum-e-Takbeer will be celebrated on the 28th of May with the conviction that “we would need to make Pakistan's economy unbeatable to make Pakistan's defence insurmountable”.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he paid tribute to all scientists and engineers who worked under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and played a historic role in making the country's defence impervious. A central symbolic ceremony would be held to mark the Yaum-e-Takbeer while on 27th and 28th, workers will celebrate the day by cutting cakes to pay tribute to their country and Quaid and pray for both.

He said Nawaz rattled India's aggressive moves by conducting nuclear tests and declaring Pakistan an atomic power despite extreme foreign pressure. Even today India is busy provoking Pakistan on the border where “our brave men are sacrificing their lives for the safety and security of people”. This enemy wants to bleed Pakistan through such tactics, little does it know that after 28th May, Pakistan's defence became unbeatable, he said.

Ahsan said it is true coronavirus has had a damaging effect on the economy but it is also true that Imran had already locked down the country's economy by raising interest rate to 13 per cent, inflation to 14 per cent and growth rate to 1 per cent.

Ahsan said the way the lockdown was imposed and is now being lifted only leaves one way out which is to beg the coronavirus itself not to harm the country. He said Imran is the chief patron of sugar mafia, wheat mafia and pharmacy mafia and does not care about the plight and interests of people. He and his cronies are busy running a media smear campaign against the PML-N and the opposition at large.

He said PTI press conferences are nothing more than a political propaganda gimmickry, while the real corrupt are safe under the umbrella of Imran Khan. He said Imran is guilty of over Rs 1 billion corruption in sugar, wheat and medicine scandals because he is the head of the cabinet and all these decisions were taken by the cabinet.

Ahsan condemned the suspension of the Islamabad mayor, saying that if allegations and suspicion are enough for suspension, proven culprits through sugar and wheat reports like Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar should be suspended from their jobs first.