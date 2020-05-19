Islamabad Mayor challenges his suspension in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz Monday challenged his suspension by federal government in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani conducted the hearing of the petition. The federal government and the Interior Ministry were made parties in the petition. During hearing, petitioner’s lawyer argued that suspension of his client as Mayor is against the law, as the issue was already in the court and the court had stopped federal government from taking any action against him. He requested the court to nullify the federal government order to suspend Sheikh Ansar, as Mayor and allow him to work till the final decision of case pending in the court.

Hearing the arguments, the court sought reply from respondents and adjourned the hearing till May 21.

Federal government on Sunday suspended Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz for 90 days over corruption charges.

According to a notification issued by the Interior Ministry, the cabinet approved the suspension of Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz with immediate effect for a period of ninety (90) days for fair conduct of inquiry under section 96, sub-section (1) of Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act, 2015 (X of 2015)".

In February, a reference had been filed against the Islamabad Mayor in which it was alleged that he was abusing his powers, using staff for personal use, and operating official vehicles that were reportedly beyond his entitlement.