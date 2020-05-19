Shibli welcomes SC decision on opening businesses

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday welcomed the Supreme Court directives in a suo motu case and said from the very first day Prime Minister Imran Khan had the approach of fighting the corona pandemic as well as saving the people from hunger.

Speaking at a news conference here, the minister said the apex court had directed the opening of markets and shopping malls, while the prime minister also wanted to strike a balance between the economic activities and the measures to fight off the pandemic.

He noted that with the mercy of Allah Almighty and the government's effective measures, the virus could not unleash the level of devastation witnessed in Europe and elsewhere.

He appealed to the opposition parties not to indulge in political point scoring on coronavirus, as unity and cohesion was the need of the hour to defeat the pandemic. He particularly mentioned the PML-N leaders’ news conferences. The minister contended that the opposition should desist from its bids to spread uncertainty and confusion at this critical juncture, which called for national unity.

Shibli made an appeal to the people to strictly follow the precautionary measures, as Prime Minister Imran Khan or the police could not force them to do so.

The minister said the ease in the lockdown was aimed at facilitating people, particularly the weaker segments of the society to earn their livelihood and it was everyone’s responsibility to make it successful.

He cautioned that restrictions could be reimposed if the people did not resort to self-discipline adding that they knew well how painful the previous experience was in relation to the coronavirus.

Replying to a question about massive increases in rates of various essential items during the Ramazan and the government’s resolve weeks before not to allow profiteering this time, he contended that it had become a tradition unfortunately to maximise profits, which was not the case in other countries.

“It is a serious issue of this society while the supply of daily use commodities has been on without any suspension. Moreover, inflation and interest has also been already brought down. People should cooperate and take advantage of these two factors and give relief to people,” he emphasized.

About the Sindh government, he noted that the provincial government had done so much politics despite having complete representation in the NCOC.

“No unilateral decisions have ever been made, but after agreeing to decisions at this forum, when they went back, they played politics,” Shibli said.

He also referred to the Supreme Court decisions on this count in support of his statement.

About non-payment of salaries by many companies and institutions, he said the SBP had offered loans at minimal interest rate of 3 percent to such entities in order to clear payments.

Despite its limited resources, he pointed out, the government thrashed out a strategy to support the vulnerable segments of the society.

The prime minister’s top concern, he said, was to save people from the virus as well as from hunger and the government was trying hard to strike a balance between the two. He said a collective approach was vital to achieve this objective.

The minister called on the opposition not to spread uncertainty, confusion, and anxiety through news conferences at this critical juncture when the government and the nation were fighting the challenge of the virus.

He said there would be acceleration in distribution of cash among the deserving in the coming days under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme and other initiatives. Already, he noted some 85,000 families had been given away cash.

The minister noted that trains had been allowed to operate from May 20, with responsibility on Railway Divisional Headquarters to implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Besides, he explained that the industrial sector had also been allowed to operate for facilitating the business class.

However, he contended that industrialists should ensure implementation of preventive measures against the virus, adding that the industries would be allowed to run even during the Eid holidays, if they so desired.

The minister argued that long lockdown was not in the interest of the country, as daily wagers could not afford restrictions. However, adherence to THE precautionary measures is vital to tackle the pandemic, he added.

He said production of protective equipment had been started in Pakistan and the surplus product would be exported as well.

He asked the masses to ensure social distances in the shopping malls and markets. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally launched cash programme for those rendered jobless due to the virus.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Supreme Court direction, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he hoped that ‘sanity prevails in the highest court of our land’.

Bilawal twittered that he did not want to believe that the superior judiciary would pass any judgment endangering the health and lives of the people of Pakistan.

He tweeted, “ I’m sure all honorable judges will give judgments based on facts and medical realities. Insha Allah.”

In another tweet, he acknowledged the services for doctors, nurses, paramedics, healthcare workers and frontline warriors and said prayers for doctors, nurses, paramedics, healthcare workers and frontline warriors verses COVID-19.

He tweeted, “They risked their own lives and lives of their loved ones to save us. Do so with bravery no one should expect from a medical professional. Are we doing all we can to support our heroes?” he questioned.