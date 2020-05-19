Covid-19: Pakistan likely to incur Rs1.3tr economic loss

FAISALABAD: Research and Development Committee of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Monday observed that Pakistan economy may incur Rs.1.3 trillion loss due to Covid-19.

Addressing a meeting, Engineer Ahmed Hassan, Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on R&D said according to Planning Commission of Pakistan the estimated size of Pakistan’s economy is around Rs 44 trillion and loss due to corona virus is expected around 10 percent during the last quarter

FY 2019-20 (April-June, 2020).

He emphasized that Pakistan’s financing needs have been projected around 51.2 percent of the GDP in 2020 by the International Monetary Fund. He said it is point of serious concern that one million SMEs will be closed down while 18 million people will also lose their jobs in the country due to Covid-19 induced lockdown.