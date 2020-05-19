close
Tue May 19, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 19, 2020

Dacoit killed in ‘encounter’

National

Our Correspondent
May 19, 2020

OKARA: A dacoit was killed during a police ‘encounter’ near Jandran Kalan village on

Monday. Hujra Shah Moqeem police received information that three dacoits were looting people. The police tried to arrest the dacoits, who opened fire at police. Police retaliated and killed a dacoit identified as Yousaf Machhi. The two other dacoits fled.

