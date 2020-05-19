Dacoit killed in ‘encounter’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: A dacoit was killed during a police ‘encounter’ near Jandran Kalan village on
Monday. Hujra Shah Moqeem police received information that three dacoits were looting people. The police tried to arrest the dacoits, who opened fire at police. Police retaliated and killed a dacoit identified as Yousaf Machhi. The two other dacoits fled.