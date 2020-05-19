Diesel shortage may hamper opening of transport

LAHORE: The short supply of diesel has cast shadow over planned opening of transport sector after the government started easing coronavirus-related restrictions in phases.

According to petroleum dealers, only about one-tenth of required diesel is being supplied to filling stations in the provincial metropolis. The city, which has a daily demand for nearly one million litres of diesel, is getting only one to one and a half lakh litres, claimed the petroleum dealers. Owing to the shortage of diesel in the provincial capital, people including goods and public transporters have been hit hard. The petroleum dealers are of the view that the general public is suffering due to the poor oversight of the Ministry of Petroleum. The federal government should take steps to address the diesel shortage, they stressed. Petroleum companies are bound to keep the stock for 20 days, but it is not being followed in letter and spirit as officials concerned are acting as silent spectators.