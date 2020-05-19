Pakistan should avoid relaxing curbs on COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is needed to avoid relaxing restrictions, that it imposed earlier to check the spread of COVID-19, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Monday.

The report referred to Prime Minister Imran Khan's statement that says that the nation must take responsibility and not to celebrate the upcoming Eidul Fitr, in a formal way, stressing that the spread of the coronavirus could only be controlled through taking precautions.

According to the report, it seems that the Pakistani government has recognized the urgency of controlling the spread of the epidemic. Just a few days ago, the Pakistani government decided to gradually ease the lock-down from May 9 for the sake of economy and people's life.

The Gwadar Pro quoting its special commentator Cheng Xizhong pointed out that the novel coronavirus pneumonia in Pakistan is very severe. If effective and resolute measures are not immediately taken, the number of confirmed cases may soar to 70,000-100,000 in the near future. At present, the pandemic in Pakistan is the most serious in South Asia, and even more serious than at the peak of the pandemic in China.