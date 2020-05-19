Denmark offers virus tests to all adults

COPENHAGEN: Denmark said Monday it would offer all adults the chance to be tested for the new coronavirus, including those who have no symptoms, as the country recorded its smallest rise in cases in two months. “All adults in Denmark can now make an appointment on their own for a COVID-19 test,” the health ministry said in a statement, with a link to a website to make an appointment. Until now, only those with symptoms could be tested, once they had received the green light from their doctor. On Monday, the country registered 41 new cases, the smallest increase since mid-March, bringing the total number to 11,166. “We´ve brought the infection rate down to a very low level. It´s imperative that there be no hidden pockets of infection that could cause the spread of the virus to increase,” Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said.