Climate activists line London’s Trafalgar Square with kids’ shoes

LONDON: Climate activists placed more than 2,000 pairs of children’s shoes in neat rows across London’s Trafalgar Square on Monday to demand the British government stop bailing out carbon intensive industries that pollute the environment.

In the shadow of Nelson’s Column, Extinction Rebellion activists lined up the shoes across the square and unfurled a banner reading “Covid Today > Climate Tomorrow > Act Now.” “Extinction Rebellion are calling on the government to act on the climate crisis during the coronavirus recovery so children and young people aren’t left to suffer a deeper crisis,” the group said.

The shoes, arranged across the paving of the near-deserted central London tourist attraction, were donated by people across the city and will be given to Shoe Aid following the action.