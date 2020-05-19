Sweden records deadliest month in almost 30 years

STOCKHOLM: Sweden, whose softer approach to the new coronavirus pandemic has garnered worldwide attention, recorded its deadliest month in almost three decades in April, according to statistics released on Monday.

Sweden has stopped short of introducing the restrictive lockdowns seen elsewhere in Europe, instead opting for an approach based on the “principle of responsibility”. The Scandinavian country has kept schools open for children under the age of 16, along with cafes, bars, restaurants and businesses, and urged people to respect social distancing guidelines. A total of 10,458 deaths were recorded in the country of 10.3 million inhabitants in April, Statistics Sweden said. “We have to go back to December 1993 to find more dead during a single month,” Tomas Johansson, population statistician at Statistics Sweden, said in a statement.