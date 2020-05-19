French court outlaws drone for virus fight

PARIS: France’s highest administrative court ruled Monday that Paris authorities could no longer use aerial drones to track people flouting social-distancing rules in the coronavirus fight, handing a victory to rights groups who warned of a threat to personal privacy.

The devices have been deployed in dozens of cities around the world to ensure lockdowns to contain the outbreak are being respected, raising worries that officials were gaining unprecedented surveillance powers during the crisis. Two French plaintiffs, the Human Rights League and digital advocacy group Quadrature du Net, filed a case against the Paris drone flights with the State Council this month.