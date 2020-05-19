Israel court convicts settler of Palestinian arson murders

LOD, Israel: An Israeli court on Monday convicted a Jewish settler on three counts of murder over a 2015 arson attack that killed a Palestinian toddler and his parents. Amiram Ben-Uliel, 25, from the West Bank settlement of Shilo, was also found guilty of two counts each of attempted murder and arson, along with conspiracy to commit a hate crime, a court statement said.

The court did not set a date for sentencing on the charges which under Israeli law carry a maximum term of life in jail. The verdict comes a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s new government should push ahead with annexing Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, a move likely to further inflame tensions in the territory. Ben-Uliel’s defence team said it had notified the Supreme Court that it would lodge an appeal. The firebomb attack in the occupied West Bank village of Duma killed 18-month-old Ali Saad Dawabsha and fatally wounded his mother and father. His brother Ahmed, aged four at the time, was the sole survivor from the immediate family and escaped with severe burns. A prosecution statement after the verdict said the “horrific terror attack in Duma” was a premeditated act of revenge for the fatal shooting of settler Malachi Rosenfeld by a Palestinian near Shilo a month earlier. “The court found that the accused planned the attack in advance, equipped himself with two petrol bombs and threw one in the middle of the night through the window of the bedroom where the Dawabsha family was sleeping at the time,” it said. During the investigation he had confessed to carrying out the attack, given details not known to the public and reconstructed the incident, it added.