Hong Kong activists charged as clashes erupt in legislature

Hong Kong: Hong Kong´s political crisis returned to centre stage on Monday as clashes erupted in the legislature and a group of prominent pro-democracy activists were charged for taking part in last year´s huge protests.

Four months of calm imposed by mass arrests and the coronavirus pandemic has unravelled in recent weeks as tensions soar in a city still marbled by divisions. Among those in court on Monday to hear formal charges were 72-year-old media tycoon Jimmy Lai, founder of anti-establishment newspaper Apple Daily, and Martin Lee, an octogenarian former barrister who helped write the city´s constitution.

The group of 15 also includes former lawmakers Margaret Ng, Albert Ho, Leung Kwok-hung, Au Nok-hin and current lawmaker Leung Yiu-chung. All were charged with organising and taking part in unlawful assemblies last summer. Five face a more serious charge of incitement, which carries up to five years in jail.

All were bailed and some used the appearance to criticise the government. Asked by a judge if he understood the charges, social activist Raphael Wong shouted: “I understand this is a political prosecution.

The arrests have sparked criticism from Britain, the European Union and UN´s human rights body — the latter saying non-violent activists should not be prosecuted for attending unsanctioned rallies. Hong Kong´s government say police are following the law while Beijing has praised the prosecutions.

The charges came on another day of chaos inside the city´s House Committee, a body that helps scrutinise bills, with protesting pro-democracy lawmakers dragged from the chamber by security guards and scuffles between rival camps. It is the second time in a fortnight that clashes have broken out as pro-democracy supporters try to scupper a law that bans insulting China´s national anthem. The committee has been without a leader since October, meaning no bills have made it to the legislature for a vote, including the national anthem bill. Pro-democracy lawmakers have used filibustering to stop voting for a new chair.