18th amendment of no use if powers, resources not transferred to grassroots level: Mustafa Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that although the fruits of the 18th amendment has not reached the grass roots level, repealing the amendment would be like poison for the country.

“The world is devolving power and resources to the grassroots level, whereas we are unfortunately trying to turn the wheel in the opposite direction,” he said while talking to party workers through social media in connection with the party’s fortnightly training session.

“The amendment was meant to empower the people at the grassroots level, but the powers and resources got parked with the chief ministers and were not transferred to the district, town and UC levels, leaving the people indifferent to the amendment because they were the ones who didn’t get any benefit from it,” he said.

“The Sindh chief minister has held all administrative and financial powers of the local bodies department. The irony of the fact is that even sewerage lines have been made a subject of the CM,” he said. Kamal said that before the 18th amendment, the four provinces were largely dependent upon the federation, which used to usurp the powers and resources of the provinces, but unfortunately now all the provinces were doing exactly what the federal government used to do before 18th amendment, as districts were dependent upon the provinces and their powers and resources had been usurped by the provinces. The PSP supremo said his party had been demanding that the NFC award be made conditional to the PFC award so that the common man could be empowered.

“The 18th amendment is still incomplete. In order for the people to benefit its fruits, it is necessary to transfer resources and powers to the councillors of the local governments,” he said.

In the current coronavirus situation, it was suggested several times that the federal and provincial governments should reach out to the needy people through empowering the nearly 1.5 million elected, but presently inactive local government representatives in the country.