No government-transporters talks yet on fare cuts, says minister

Sindh’s transport minister has said that no talks have been held yet between the provincial government and the operators of public transport as regards the reduction in their fares.

In a statement issued on Monday, Syed Awais Qadir Shah said that owing to a marked reduction in the prices of petroleum products during the past two months, there has been growing public demand to reduce the fares of public transport services after they are revived as the lockdown is eased off.

He pointed out that talks with the operators of inter-city transport of the province are under way for the resumption of their business. He said the government will provide masks to the transporters, but the transporters will be responsible for providing masks to their passengers.

The minister said the association of public transport services is ready to lend support to the government in this regard. He also said a seat between any two passengers on public transport will remain vacant during travelling.

Shah said the operators of public transport carriers have expressed willingness for providing online ticketing services for their passengers. He recalled that the prime minister had earlier asked all the provinces to devise standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the resumption of public transport services.

He said PM Imran Khan has decided to restore passenger railway services across the country without taking Sindh into confidence. He also said Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad needs to step down if the SOPs related to the revival of the railway services are not complied with.

The transport minister said they have been opposing the move of providing an opportunity for the deadly COVID-19 to spread rapidly across the country through the operations of the train services.

He warned that as soon as the railway services are revived in the country, he will visit random railway stations with the media to expose any non-compliance with the SOPs related to the operation of the train services.

“If a public sector organisation turns out to be a loss-making entity, in no way should people’s lives be endangered as an act of vengeance,” he said. “If the railways can ensure full implementation of the SOPs, it should resume the train service across the entire country, as the Sindh government is not opposed to the revival of the railways.”

He claimed that online reservation of the railway service tickets has already begun in Karachi. He also claimed that there have been conflicting claims in the statements of the railways minister.