Dua Foundation donates PPE kits to KMC’s gravediggers

In his media talk after receiving personal protection equipment (PPE) donated by the Dua Foundation for the gravediggers of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) cemeteries, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Monday said the KMC had not been provided with any sort of assistance either by the federal or provincial governments to deal with the coronavirus threat.

“Politics should not be played on such issues,” he said. Due to the wrong policies of the Sindh government, the apex court had to intervene and order the opening of markets, Akhtar said.

“The buyers in the markets turned up in large numbers as the duration of trading in the markets was too short, but still it was the government's responsibility to ensure the implementation of the standard operating procedures [SOPs],” said the mayor.

Deputy mayor Arshad Hussain, senior director coordination Masood Alam, senior director medical services Dr Salma Kausar, Dua Foundation Chairman Amir Khan, secretary Dr Fayyaz Alam, member governing body and other officials were present on the occasion.

The mayor said the courts intervened in the matter when the relevant departments were not allowed to do their job. "The federal and provincial governments have failed to cope with the current situation and both tiers are accusing each other,” he said.

He lamented that the people were left on their own. Akhtar said the elected representatives were not taken on board, adding that their services were vital in efforts fight against the coronavirus.

“There are 14 hospitals of KMC which are not taken on the panel by the Sindh government, neither any sort of assistance is provided to them,” he said. "We have established four filter clinics on our own and allocated separate graveyards for those who die of coronavirus," he said.

Answering a question, the mayor said the donated equipment included preventive kits, face masks and shields which would be provided to the graveyards’ staffers. The KMC, he said, had been facing a financial crisis. He asked the NGOs to come forward and help the needy people. Akhtar thanked the Dua Foundation for its support and said that other NGOs should also come forward and help the needy people.