Low-fee schools demand interest-free loans: PSMAS

The Private Schools Management Association Sindh (PSMAS) and the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation’s Sindh chapter on Monday demanded a financial relief package for around 12 thousand low-cost private schools which charge tuition as low as Rs 200 to 1500.

As per the PSMAS statistics, around 60 per cent of the total registered private schools in Sindh are low-fee private schools.

PSMAS chairman Sharaf uz Zaman Siddiqui said such schools gave access to education to the children who hailed from underdeveloped areas. He said these schools ran their operations through the funds generated on their own.

“Such schools assist the government and the state in enrolling the maximum number of out-of-school children. But after the coronavirus pandemic, the administrators of these institutes are facing with the severe financial crisis which would result in the closure of hundreds of private schools,” said the PSMAS chairman.

On the one hand, he said, these low-fee private schools were deprived of the government’s financial assistance and, on the other hand, they paid huge taxes, rents, commercial and utility bills.

Also, he added, the government had made it mandatory for the owners of such school to give 20 per cent concession in tuition fees, while 10 per cent of the freeship quota had already been implemented by the relevant regulating authorities. Therefore, he said, the fate of the low-cost private schools hanged in the balance. “They can’t pay their staffers while their income is almost zero.”

He said the government had also barred the owners of such schools to not expel staffers from their jobs. “But the question is if the owners don’t have resources then how was it possible for them to keep their schools functional.” He said the government should provide interest-free loans to low fee private schools so they could survive in this critical time.