Covid-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance hailed as ‘pro-people’

Karamat Ali of the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (Piler) has welcomed the issuance of the Sindh Covid-19 Emergency Relief Ordinance 2020 by the provincial government to provide relief to working-class groups, especially daily-wage workers, middle class tenants and parents of school-going children, who have been badly hit economically due to the coronavirus pandemic and a prolonged lockdown.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Piler Executive Director Ali appreciated the governor for signing the ordinance after some amendments. The governor had earlier returned the ordinance with objections to some clauses in which the provincial government had provided relief in electricity and gas bills, which, according to the governor, were not under the domain of the provincial government and that the two utility services were federal subjects. The provincial government had later resubmitted the draft ordinance with required amendments.

“This new ordinance would provide a legal cover to the earlier issued various notifications and orders in which the provincial government had asked the employers not to lay off their workers due to the lockdown and provide them salaries for the month of March. The ordinance also provides a mechanism for the payment of reduced salaries to employees of the companies/ industries which have been shut as part of the anti-coronavirus restrictions in the province,” he said.

In another order, the Sindh government had asked the private schools to reduce fees by 20 per cent for the months of April and May 2020. “The ordinance has provided legal cover to this order,” said Ali.

He urged the provincial government to evolve a mechanism for monitoring implementation of the measures suggested in the ordinance. It is a tendency in our society that the private sector often ignores the orders. The private sector schools had even gone to the courts against the previous order by the Sindh government to receive fees at a 20 per cent discount, he said.

The Piler leader said the ordinance, besides providing relief to workers, would also help the residential and commercial tenants through deferred or reduced payments of rents. “Due to the lockdown, the daily wage-earning workers are affected and most families are unable to pay the rents of their homes. On violation of any provisions of the ordinance, the violator may be imposed with a fine of up to Rs1 million and/or face seizure of their movable or immovable property.” Ali said the ordinance also provided a mechanism for the payment of reduced salaries to employees of establishments, which had been shut as part of the anti-coronavirus restrictions in the province.

He also congratulated Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his team, especially his adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab, on drafting the "pro-people" ordinance.