Traders request extension of shop timings as sealed markets reopen

Even after the passage of one week since the markets were allowed to open on condition of following the standard operating procedures (SOPs), the concept of social distancing continues to remain a distant dream in most of the markets of Karachi.

However, several markets sealed in the Saddar area by Saddar Assistant Commissioner Asif Chandio were de-sealed at 10am on Monday. The de-sealed markets include the Zainab Market, Victoria Centre, International Centre, Madina City Mall, Haram Centre, Gul Plaza in the Garden area and Jillani Center in the Arambagh area.

More than 600 small and big markets continued their operations in the city, however, the shopping malls remained closed. In certain markets, the SOPs were well implemented but most of the markets were thronged by buyers and the district administration seemed to be helpless.

In Light House Market, Jama Cloth, Hyderi, Tariq Road and Khadda Market in Defense Housing Authority, the social distancing was hardly adopted. Markets in Liaquatabad, Lyari, North Karachi and Gulshan-e-Iqbal also blatantly violated the social distancing orders

The situation was, however, somewhat better than the last week in a few of the markets. Pesident of the Victoria Welfare Association Raheel Paracha told The News how they had installed drums of sanitizers outside their markets and made sure that no buyer entered there without wearing a mask and having their hands washed.

Every market, he said, has five entrance and exit gates. On Monday, they kept one or two gates open, one was for entrance and one for exit. “We deployed four guards outside who were not letting more than 40 buyers inside the market at a time,” he said, adding that things

remained quite under control.

As for the children, he said they had adopted a strict policy of not allowing the children inside the market. “For children, we have arranged a small sitting area outside the market, where they can sit with one elder of the family,” he shared.

The president of the welfare association was, however, not satisfied with the timings. At exactly 4pm, he said they had to shut down their markets. At least for the last five days of Ramazan, he requested the government to allow the markets to operate during night. “That way the rush of buyers will also be reduced,” he pointed out.

Saddar Alliance Market Association President Talat Mehmood, who is also co-chairman of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s standing committee on small traders, told The News how they had closed all eight gates of the Rex Centre and had kept open one big gate for the entry and exit.

“As soon as we realise that a significant number of buyers have entered the market, we close the entrance portion, and reopen it when sufficient number of buyers have exited,” he saidm adding that they were also strictly not allowing the children inside the market.

Mehmood urged the government to allow them to work 24 hours a day until the end of Ramazan. “The rush will dissipate,” he stressed, adding that if malls of the city also opened up, they would witness a lesser number of buyers inside their markets.

As for the implementation of the SOPs, he said their association had conveyed to all the market heads to implement them if they did not want their markets to be sealed. The Saddar assistant commissioner did not respond to the repeated phone calls by The News.

Meanwhile, according to a press statement from the Commissioner House, Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has strictly asked all the traders to abide by the SOPs of the government. A meeting between traders and the commissioner was held on Sunday night after which the de-sealing orders of the sealed markets were issued.

The commissioner, however, asked the traders to follow the timings of the Sindh government. As for those shopkeepers who violated the SOPs, their shops would be sealed, the commissioner warned.