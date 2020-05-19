PA session tomorrow to discuss COVID-19 situation

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani has convened a session of the provincial assembly on Wednesday at the new Sindh Assembly building at 11am.

The session has been convened on the requisition of the opposition. The session will exclusively hold a general discussion on the coronavirus situation in the province. It is likely that a limited number of lawmakers would attend the requisitioned session of the house to ensure social distancing among themselves under an understanding between the treasury and opposition benches.

The body temperature of the lawmakers will be taken before allowing them to enter the assembly hall. Under the understanding between the opposition and treasury lawmakers, no one would point out the lack of quorum during the session. It is expected that around 91 MPAs would attend the session in a house that comprises 168 members.