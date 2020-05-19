COVID-19 victims’ bodies to be handed over to families for last rites

Accepting the demand of the families who lost their loved ones due to the novel coronavirus and on recommendations of the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA), the Sindh government on Monday allowed the handover of bodies of those dying of COVID-19 to their families for “dignified death rites”.

The government also lifted the restrictions on graveyards and allowed the burial of COVID-19 victims at all the graveyards in the province. “With the approval of Research Committee [a think tank] on COVID-19 and endorsement of the provincial task force on COVID-19, standard operating procedures (SOPs) for dignified rites of a deceased person with COVID-19 are hereby forwarded for necessary implementation with immediate effect. Bodies of the deceased [persons] with COVID-19 can be handed over to their families after ghusl (bathing) and shrouding [covering the body with a shroud called Kafan],” said Dr MB Raja Dharejo, an additional secretary of the Sindh health department, on Monday.

Fresh SOPs were also issued by the provincial health department to the Sindh Healthcare Commission, all the deputy commissioners and the district health officers (DHOs) as on the recommendations from experts, the district administrations were directed to hand over the bodies of the deceased who had died of coronavirus to their families for offering funeral prayers and burying them in the graveyards of choice as bodies posed no risk of spreading coronavirus infection.

“Infection communication by a living COVID-19 person is through contact or coughing or sneezing. While the latter is obviously not the case after death, care is needed in contact with the body. Secretions coming out of natural orifices e.g., mouth, nose and anus may harbour the virus,” read the fresh SOPs issued by the health department to inform the people that touching the body or coming in contact with body secretions can result in the transmission of COVID-19.

“But adequate body disinfection in the hospital as well as performing ghusl (washing) and kafan (shrouding) virtually eliminates the risk. To date, there is no evidence of a person becoming infected from exposure to the bodies of persons who died of COVID-19. Beyond shrouding, there is no need for the government or administration personnel to be involved; the body should be handed over to the family for further rites like janaza and burial,” read the SOPs.

The document further says that the ‘dignity of the dead’ should be respected along with sentiments of the family. All measures should be taken to fulfil the religious rituals as far as possible.

The new set of SOPs says death is to be declared by a registered medical practitioner with COVID-19 as the cause of death based on positive PCR test (nasopharyngeal swabbing) done when the patient was alive. After removing all the tubes, drains, and catheters attached to the body, the hospital staff should fill all openings or wounds the patient may have by using cotton balls or gauze dipped in 0.5 per cent chlorine solution.

“Wrap the corpse with a double-layer cloth sheet (preferably soaked with 0.5 per cent chlorine solution). Plastic bags are needed where leakage of fluid is seen. Outside of these bags may be wiped with 1 in 4 diluted household bleach and allowed to dry. No need to disinfect the body itself at this stage. Relatives can be shown face of the deceased if they wish so; however, touching the body, in any case, shall not be allowed,” read the new SOPs.

If a COVID-19 patient dies at home, all these steps are to be ensured by staff designated by the district administration. However, they should be using personal protective equipment (PPE) and taking infection control precautions. Relatives may look at the body without touching or kissing and a distance shall be maintained of at least one metre with the body.

The SOPs also recommend that the number of family members present during the last rites should be kept to a minimum as a precautionary measure. Children, older people over 50 years of age, those with a heart or chronic lung disease, diabetics, and hypertensive, immunocompromised or ill people shall not be allowed to attend any of the death rites.

“A designated and trained team of two or three persons is enough for the transportation and ghusl/kafan procedure. This should be identified by the district administration. The team members should take infection control measures and wear PPEs,” the new SOPs say.

The body of the deceased has to be escorted to the Ghusl place on a stretcher, in a vehicle, which is usually provided by a welfare organisation or otherwise arranged by the district administration, and those involved in the transportation should take usual infection control precautions.

The vehicle should be cleaned after the procedure with a chlorine containing solution. There is no harm in transporting the body from one district to another subject to adherence to the infection prevention protocols.

According to the new SOPS, the district administration should designate places for Ghusl in major cities, ideally at designated places of welfare organisations.

In case this is not available and death occurs at home, Ghusl can be performed at the home of the deceased but only by personnel designated and trained by the district administration, who should also ensure infection control precautions.

As far as Ghusl is concerned, the body should be washed in the prescribed Islamic way. Those performing Ghusl should avoid direct contact with blood and body fluids and extra caution must be observed while washing the mouth, eyes, and nose, which should be gently washed to avoid water splash.

Shrouding

“The shrouding (covering the body with a Kafan) should be done at the same place by the same team using the same PPE,” the document reads.

“Shroud the body with kafan as normally done. Usual cloth that is used for kafan is adequate. In case where, lot of oozing of wound or secretions was observed during ghusl, wrapping body in a plastic sheet with cloth may be preferred, though not mandatory, to avoid soiling of kafan cloth unexpectedly in post procedure scenario.”

According to the SOPs, coffins are also not mandatory to carry the body. After, shrouding, there is virtually no risk of the infection transmission. The body may be handed over to the relatives to carry out the rest of the burial procedure as usual.

Funeral prayers

The funeral prayers (Janaza) can be offered at their usual places, such as a mosque or a graveyard, but since there is a risk of infection transmission among those attending the last rites, the SOPs read, “limiting numbers of those offering prayers, and distancing between them is to be strictly followed.”

“There is no need to designate a separate burial place for the COVID-19 deceased. They can be buried in the usual graveyards. There is no need for any special dimension of the grave. Usual graves can be used. Crowding at the burial site is however to be avoided,” read the SOPs regarding the burial of coronavirus victims.