Tue May 19, 2020
Fesco shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Tuesday for repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines. According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Farooq Spinning, Rafiq Spinning, Forest Park, Lathianwala, Fakhar Abad and Wapda City feeders emanating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 3 pm while all feeders of 66-KV Ashiyana grid station Gojra will observe shutdown from 7 am to 10 am on Tuesday (May 19).

