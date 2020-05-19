close
Tue May 19, 2020
BR
Bureau report
May 19, 2020

CTD says terrorist arrested

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 19, 2020

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested an alleged terrorist for collecting donations for terrorist organisations.An official said the CTD had arrested an alleged member of a terrorist group from Karkhano Market three months back. Another of his accomplice was arrested later while the third member of the group Tariq was arrested from Board Bazaar, the other day.

