CTD says terrorist arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department has arrested an alleged terrorist for collecting donations for terrorist organisations.An official said the CTD had arrested an alleged member of a terrorist group from Karkhano Market three months back. Another of his accomplice was arrested later while the third member of the group Tariq was arrested from Board Bazaar, the other day.