Girl drowns in river

HARIPUR: A 10-year old girl drowned in Daur River here on Monday. Police quoted eyewitnesses as saying that an elderly woman was busy washing clothes at the bank of Daur River near Baldhair village when her granddaughter Khaista Bibi, 10, daughter of Saifullah, slipped into the river and was swept away by the gushing water. The rescue workers fished out her body after making hectic efforts for two hours and shifted it to Haripur Trauma Centre.