Tue May 19, 2020
Bureau report
May 19, 2020

ANP to take up youth kidnapping in KP Assembly

Peshawar

Bureau report
PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has submitted a call attention notice at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly against the kidnapping of youth from Islamabad.

ANP parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak submitted the call attention notice at the Secretariat of the KP Assembly to bring the issue of the kidnapping and killing of Pakhtun youth in the country. He said that killing, kidnapping and disappearance of the Pakhtun youth had become a routine in Pakistan.The ANP leader Hazrat Ali, a resident of Buner, was kidnapped from his marble showroom in Islamabad. He asked the government to take immediate steps for his recovery.

