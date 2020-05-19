Covid-19: Pakistan likely to incur Rs1.3tr economic loss

FAISALABAD: Research and Development Committee of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Monday observed that Pakistan economy may incur Rs.1.3 trillion loss due to Covid-19.

Addressing a meeting, Engineer Ahmed Hassan, Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on R&D said according to Planning Commission of Pakistan the estimated size of Pakistan’s economy is around Rs 44 trillion and loss due to corona virus is expected around 10 percent during the last quarter FY 2019-20 (April-June, 2020).

He emphasized that Pakistan’s financing needs have been projected around 51.2 percent of the GDP in 2020 by the International Monetary Fund. He said it is point of serious concern that one million SMEs will be closed down while 18 million people will also lose their jobs in the country due to Covid-19 induced lockdown.

He said the worst effect will be faced by the daily wagers as 47 percent work force is engaged in service sector including marriage halls, hotel industry and other allied sectors.

Continuing Engineer Ahmad Hassan said as IMF/World Bank has frozen the payment of debts for Pakistan due to Covid-19 situation for one year.

“These funds may be utilised to establish large scale employments under Public Private Partnership”, he said and added that in this connection private sector should be invited for the project proposals and selected projects may be financed under PPP. “It will create large scale permanent employment opportunities in this country”, he added and said that serious efforts should also be made for promoting uninterrupted services to the business activities for smooth operation.

He mentioned huge potential of agriculture sector and said that it should be exploited not only in the shape of per acre yield but also through farm mechanization and support price etc.

Quoting a recent estimate of UN, he said tourism will drop up to 80 percent globally resulting into huge losses to the tune of $ 50 billion. “It will also have a trickledown effect on Pakistan and the efforts initiated by the Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote tourism in the country will also go to drain.

He said the government must give relief package for this sector so that it could play its dynamic role immediately after the Corona lockdown.

Woman ‘tortures to death’ ex-husband: A woman Monday allegedly tortured to death her former husband with the connivance of her son and daughter in Chak 31/GB.

Reportedly, Shamim Bibi, hit the head of Muhammad Yasin with an iron rod with the connivance of her son Muzammal and daughter Yasmin by entering his house.

The victim had divorced her two years ago and was residing in a separate house. Police have registered a case.

5 BOOKED OVER FIRING AT POLICE: Police Monday registered a case against five accused on charges of firing at a police party.

Reportedly, accused Abu Bakar and his four accomplices resorted to firing at a police patrolling party in New Khalidabad last night.

3 WOMEN AMONG 5 ATTEMPT SUICIDE: Five people, including three women, attempted suicide over domestic issues and poverty on Monday. Sobia of Jhal Khanoana, Sakeena of Chak 232/JB, Mafia of Bhowana, Shabbir Ahmed of Muzaffar Colony and Suleman of Satiana attempted suicide separately and were saved by timely shifting to local hospitals where the condition of two women is stated to be critical.