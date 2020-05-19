CM Mahmood Khan calls for digitalizing schemes in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to introduce E-Tendering, E-Bidding, E-Billing and E-Work Order system for the execution of developmental projects in the newly merged areas as introduced in the rest of the province.

The chief minister was chairing a meeting on the formulation of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the financial year 2020-21 here on Monday.

The meeting reviewed the proposed projects of communication, housing and public health engineering sectors to be included in the next ADP.

The meeting also reviewed the status of fund utilisation of the current ADP schemes of the aforementioned sectors.

He directed the authorities to give special attention to the more backward areas while formulating ADP for the next financial year to bring those areas on a par with other developed areas of the province.