‘Tiger Force volunteers to work without remuneration’

KABIRWALA: Punjab Minister for Management and Professional Development Mian Hussain Jahanian Gardezi Monday said volunteers of Tiger Force would render their services in coronavirus relief activities without any remuneration under the supervision of district administration.

The minister chaired a meeting of the volunteers here at TMA Hall. The minister was told that some 17,000 volunteers including teachers, students, doctors, engineers, medical workers, lawyers, social workers and activists of all political parties are registered in the district. Additional Deputy Commissioner (general) Muhammad Akhtar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ghulam Mustafa and ASP Nausherwan Chandio also attended the meeting.

The ADCG said main duties of the Tiger Force are to facilitate functioning of utility stores, implement SOPs at mosques, help in management of quarantine centres, identify hoarding, profiteering and deserving people in their localities and distribution of

ration. The volunteers would also be given training on security, quarantine, relief, health and awareness, and duties would be assigned to them as per their qualifications and age. A code of conduct had also been issued for the volunteers, he maintained. The AC said the Tiger Force would work under the supervision of a district steering committee comprising the Deputy Commissioner (convener), district police officer, additional deputy commissioner (revenue), all members of national assembly and notables of the area.