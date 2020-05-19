IGP honours Elite Force officials for performance

Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi has said that Elite Force is the backbone of the police and its jawans have set rich traditions of professional commitment and devotion to duty for the internal security of the country.

He said this while distributing cash prizes and commendation certificates amongst the Elite force jawans at a ceremony held at Elite Police Training Center Hakeemabad in Nowshera.

The police chief said the Elite force jawans have proved their mettle against terrorists and saboteurs in a short span of time since its establishment and its short history is full of sacrifices and professional commitment.

He pointed out that the whole country, particularly the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had been confronting the challenges and terrorism for the last few years.

The police chief, however, said that Elite Force jawans inflicted heavy loss on the terrorists and succeeded in eliminating them and thus kept the province safe to a large extent.

The IGP said the Elite Force is one of the best units of the police and its jawan have rendered unprecedented sacrifices for foiling terrorist activities.

The IGP lauded the Pak Army and other law-enforcing-agencies for their sacrifices and important role against the terrorists.

He said the Fata merger was made possible due to collective wisdom and efforts of the whole nation and now Levies and Khassadars have become permanent part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

The IGP added that the services of almost 10,000 Special Police Officers had been regularized and the SHOs had been given Drawing and Disbursing Officers powers.

He termed it an important step towards best policing. Similarly, 126 heirs of shuhada (martyrs) were recruited as ASI and 575 wards were given jobs on deceased quota in police.Commandant Elite Force Muhammad Saeed Wazir was also present on this occasion.