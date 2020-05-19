Aftab Sherpao wants Afghan peace process expedited

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Monday welcomed the power-sharing deal between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah to end the feud that had plunged the country into a political crisis.

According to a press release issued from Watan Kor, he said all the stakeholders should seize this opportunity to help bring viable peace to Afghanistan.

Aftab Sherpao said that Afghanistan had been in turmoil for the last four decades, therefore, all the stakeholders should join hands and must not miss the opportunity to restore lasting peace to the war-strife country.

The QWP leader said the agreement reached between President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah would help expedite the peace efforts to end the hostilities and bring stability to Afghanistan.

The QWP leader said the stakeholders should move forward cautiously to take the peace initiative to its logical conclusion.

Aftab Sherpao hoped peace in Afghanistan would help bring stability to the entire region and Pakistan would also benefit from the restoration of peace in the neighbouring country.

He said Pakhtuns on both sides of the border had badly suffered during the last 40 years due to bloodshed in the region, adding that strenuous efforts should be made to mitigate the sufferings of the people by restoring peace.

He said that peace was a prerequisite for development, therefore, concerted efforts should be made to restore stability to the region.