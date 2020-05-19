Gas pipeline being laid in Saidu Sharif, Matta

PESHAWAR: A new pipeline of 8 inches is being laid to resolve the longstanding issue of low gas pressure in Saidu Sharif and Mingora areas of Swat district during the winter season, whereas gas supply to Matta area will be inaugurated in September this year. This was revealed at a meeting of Federal Minister for Energy and Power Umar Ayub Khan with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Monday, says an official statement.Officials of SNGPL and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) were also present at the meeting.On the occasion, various issued related to gasification and electrification schemes in various areas of the province came under discussion.The chief minister pointed out the longstanding issue of low gas pressure in Saidu Sharif and Mingora as well as in the provincial capital Peshawar and stressed the need for necessary measures to resolve the issue on permanent basis. The SNGPL officials said that a new pipeline is being laid in Mingora and Saidu Sharif areas. They said that work on the supply of gas to Matta area of Swat was in progress and the same would be inaugurated in September this year. The chief minister directed the Pesco authorities to expedite work on the establishment of Kabal grid station and other projects of power supply in the area.