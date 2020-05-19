College teachers demand promotion policy implementation

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Professors and Lecturers Association (KPPLA) has demanded the provincial government to implement five-tier promotion policy at the earliest.

Presenting the charter of demands, KPPLA President Abdul Hameed Afridi and general secretary Qazi Zafar Iqbal said the five-tier policy approved by the current government should be immediately implemented.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, they said that there was a shortage of teaching staff in different colleges of the province. The government should immediately create 2,500 vacancies in the colleges and fill them out without any delay.

They said that BS allowance and principal allowance should be given to college teachers, while an MS allowance or the MPhil allowance should also be disbursed to college teachers.

The KPPLA office-bearers said that the four-tier policy for college teachers should be implemented. Similarly, the faculty development scholarships should be announced and given to the college teachers.

They said more colleges should be declared the hard area institutions and the teachers serving there should be given the allowance without any discrimination of local and non-local.

Moreover, they said, a comprehensive relief package should be announced for the college teachers serving in the newly merged districts and hard area allowance should also be approved for them.

The KPPLA office-bearers urged the quarters concerned to hold provincial selection board so that the long wait by hundreds of teachers for their promotions could come to an end.