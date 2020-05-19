Protest continues against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: The workers of Jang/Geo Group continued to protest against the arrest of their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman here on Monday.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters asked the government to release Mir Shakil and withdraw cases against him forthwith.

They criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for trying to subjugate the press and victimise political opponents.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Ikhtiar Wali visited the protest camp to express solidarity with the workers of the Jang/Geo Group.

Speaking on the occasion, Ikhtiar Wali, who is also the provincial spokesman of his party, condemned the government for arresting Mir Shakil in a 34-year old property case.

Terming it an attack on the press freedom, he said the rulers were following anti-press and anti-media policies to stop them from highlighting the truth.

The anti-media policies of the rulers, he said, had pushed thousands of media workers towards starvation.

He added that the government wanted to stifle the voice of the media outlets by arresting the editor-in-chief of the biggest media group in the country. Extending his party support, he said the PML-N would support the Jang Group at every forum till the release of Mir Shakil and the acceptance of other demands.

Ikhtiar Wali said the rulers would not be able to suppress the voice of the media through such tactics. He said the government was using the national institutions as tools for victimisation of the opposition leaders but they could not remove the love of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from the hearts of people.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should hold investigations into the mega corruption scandals, including the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, Malam Jabba land scam, Billion Tree Tsunami project and sugar and flour crises if the bureau wanted to ensure accountability and fight corruption.

The PML-L leader asked the chief justice of the Supreme Court to help provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who had been detained for more than two months without fulfilling the legal requirements.

Resident Editor Daily Jang Peshawar Arshad Aziz Malik also condemned the government for detaining Mir Shakil for the last 67 days, saying they would continue to protest till the release of Mir Shakil. He maintained that the government cannot prevent journalists from speaking the truth.