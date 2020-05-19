\Missing link

Throughout the current pandemic, the internet has been a vital, and at times the only source of information on safety measures, government protocols and guidance for families with an infected member. However, many of Balochistan’s districts lack proper and stable internet access, leaving them vulnerable to the virus. It saddens me to say that the provincial government has yet to take any action to remedy this issue, it has yet to even address the matter publicly. On the other hand, the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has directed all universities to commence online classes immediately. Online classes require a stable internet connection, leaving many students in Balochistan unable to attend classes. It is my humble request to the concerned authorities to bring a fast and reliable internet connection to the deprived districts of Balochistan.

Beebagr Azim

Turbat