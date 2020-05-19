To live or shop?

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the entire world, which has been on a lockdown to prevent more cases in their countries. But as the time passed, the world’s economy began to falter and business interests started protesting against the lockdowns and demanded that the government re-open their businesses no matter what. Governmens took the step of easing restrictions in the lockdown to reopen some businesses to support the economy of their countries. But will easing the restrictions help people in any way?

Here in Pakistan, traders and businessmen protested that the government should open their businesses since this is Eid season. The government eased the lockdown and reopened the markets to support the economic sector and let the people shop in this situation. But is the Eid celebration that necessary? In a country where people are dying every single day and Covid-19 cases are reaching a peak level, are people going to protect themselves or just get ready for Eid celebrations? Businesses only want to risk people’s lives in the pandemic to earn a living. People's lives are in danger because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the government is easing restriction? Is it about lives or about just businesses and celebration?

Zuhaib Shah

Karachi