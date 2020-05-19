School’s off

The announcement by the government about the closing of schools till July 15 is an excellent decision. We need to be careful in these hard times and monitor the Covid-19 situation closely. Children are more vulnerable and prone to getting infected with viruses as they tend to remain close at schools.

Millions of students are enrolled in thousands of public and private schools. Travelling in public transport, including school vans, is another threat which can increase the spread of coronavirus. It is the responsibility of society to practise social distancing and follow the government's instructions to beat the pandemic.

Sarwah Khan

Islamabad