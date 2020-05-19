Sara wants dream pair with Sania

LAHORE: Pakistan's number one tennis player Sara Mehboob has expressed her desire to make a dream pair with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had launched the Cricketers' Dream Pair campaign on social media in which social media users showed keen interest while players from other sports also showed keen interest. Now tennis star Sarah Mehboob has also told about her dream. Sara said that she would like to make her pair with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Sania has achieved a lot in the world of tennis as the Muslim father of India. Sara said that she would like to compete with Sania Mirza and Williams Sisters. Serena Williams and Venus Williams have achieved extraordinary success in women’s

doubles.