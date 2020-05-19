Salaries of domestic cricketers to be enhanced

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has also decided to increase the salaries of domestic players this year in which the PCB will give new contracts to domestic cricketers with increase in their pay. According to PCB sources, the compensation of 192 domestic cricketers could be increased by 15 to 40 per cent in new contracts, up to 50 per cent if the budget is approved by the board of governors. When the Pakistan Cricket Board changed the domestic structure last season, a total of 192 cricketers in the First XI and Second XI in six regions were given domestic contracts worth Rs 50,000 a month. Sources believe that after the increase, the monthly salaries of domestic cricketers will be between Rs 60,000 and Rs 75,000. Sources said that the match fee of the players will also be increased after which the cricketers of First XI will start earning more than Rs 2.5 million annually. The PCB has also decided to give A-plus contracts to the first 10 cricketers. The A-plus will also include top performers of domestic tournaments, top players of U-19s and current international cricketers who have lost their central contracts.