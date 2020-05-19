Punjab excel in first-ever online Taekwondo C’ship

KARACHI: Punjab leads the first-ever online Taekwondo Poomsae Championship which has been commenced under the auspices of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF).

Punjab are at the summit position with three gold, three silver and five bronze medals. Islamabad took one gold, one silver and four bronze. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got two gold and one silver medal while Sindh claimed one silver and two bronze medals. Balochistan picked one bronze.

In the event fighters from all the affiliated associations including Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, and members of clubs which are registered with the district, provincial or national federation are participating.

Foreign-based Pakistani fighters and players belonging to other nationalities including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, USA, Jordan, Russia, India, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Sudan and Nepal are also featuring.

As per results of boys 9-11 year, in Group 1, Ibrahim Anjum of Punjab claimed gold, Matiur Rehman of Islamabad clinched silver while Saadullah of Sindh and Moiz Khan of Balochistan grabbed bronze. In Group 2 Farhan Raja of Abbottabad (KP) got gold, Ateeb Nasir of Sindh picked silver while Humza Wilayat of Punjab and Ashan Ali of Punjab got bronze each.

In Group 3, Hasan Ali of KP got gold, Qasim Siyal of Punjab lifted silver while Manzar Hussain of Sindh and Essa of Islamabad claimed bronze each. In Group 4 Fahad Khan of Punjab got gold, Roshan Khan of Punjab secured silver while Abdullah Ghaffar of Islamabad and Mohammad Abdullah of Punjab claimed bronze each.

Similarly Luka of Russia got gold, Peter of Russia claimed silver while Abdul Kareem of Jordan and Suleman of Kazakhstan claimed bronze each. In girls 9-11 year Group 1, Mishal Mansoor of Islamabad claimed gold, Hina Jamshed of Punjab secured silver while Shafaq of Islamabad and Saboon Huma of Punjab claimed bronze each.

In Group 2 Ifrah Ehsan of Punjab got gold, Wania of KP secured silver while Huma Syed of Islamabad and Summaiya Hayat of Punjab got bronze each.

As many as 400 athletes are featuring in the event which will last till May 22. A senior official of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) said that 36 foreign players are also part of the event.