Tue May 19, 2020
AFP
May 19, 2020

Hudson-Odoi arrested, bailed

Sports

LONDON: Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was arrested at the weekend after police responded to a report of an "unwell woman", British media reported on Monday. Police officers and an ambulance attended Hudson-Odoi’s London home in the early hours of Sunday. The 19-year-old was arrested and taken into custody before being released and bailed.

