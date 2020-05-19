Pak players used to playing closed doors: Babar

ISLAMABAD: Playing in empty stadiums would be nothing new for the Pakistani cricketers claimed one-day and T20 captain Babar Azam, who stressed the need to ensure more than hundred percent health guarantee in taking tour to England under Covid-19 threats.

In a video conference with sports scribes Monday, the newly appointed one-day captain said Pakistan players were used to playing Test matches in front of empty seats in UAE. “Playing in empty stadiums is nothing new for Pakistan cricketers as many times we have gone through this experience in UAE especially during Test series. If you have no other option, there is no harm in organizing matches behind closed doors till the time it is safe for cricketers. It is players health that is of utmost importance and I hope and expect that all measures would be taken to ensure health and safety of cricketers touring England. Boards should work on guarantying cricketers health which is of paramount importance.” Babar expressed his gratitude to PCB for appointing him captain for ODI also. “Besides T20, the decision to appoint me captain for ODI is really a boost for me. I always like accepting challenges and this new appointment is a sort of challenge for me. I hope and pray to God Almighty to help me justify my elevation as ODI captain. I am thankful to the PCB for that.” The leading T20 batsman in the world said he never felt under pressure as a captain. “Admitted as a batsman everyone looks to him. I don’t think leadership would put any extra pressure on my batting prowess. In fact it would further sharpen my skills.”

As a leader Babar wanted to emulate Imran Khan’s aggression rather than Misbahul Haq submissive style. “My nature of captaincy is aggression and I want to copy that style that was there in Imran Khan’s leadership. Everyone has his own style of leading the team. I have learnt a lot since I was named captain of T20 team.”

The ODI captain requested critics not to compare him with Virat Kohli. “He has a different style as a batsman and I have got my own. I am there to perform with the bat and as a leader. So I would request those after my English to see what I am doing with my bat.”