Two robbers killed in ‘encounter’

LAHORE:CIA Model Town police killed two alleged robbers in an ‘encounter’ on Kaacha Road in the wee hours of Monday.

Police removed the bodies to morgue for autopsy. The robbers were identified as Waqas alias Aati and Ramzan alias Qaidu. DSP CIA Hussain Haider said SI Mahmood Bhatti took Aati, who was in police custody, to Kaacha Road to arrest Qaidu from a Haveli.

The accused along with their accomplices opened firing at the police party. Police retaliated in the same fashion. As firing stopped, two robbers were found dead reportedly due to the firing of their own accomplices. Their accomplices fled the scene. The robbers had killed a man during robbery in Lala Zar Colony. They were involved in over 100 cases.