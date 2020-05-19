Food packs distributed among drug addicts

LAHORE:Anti-Drugs/Narcotics Campaign Consultant Syed Zulfiqar Hussain has said that a large number of food packs with water has been distributed among homeless drug addicts in various part of the city, who are using hard and soft drugs on roads, footpaths, gardens and parks during the lockdown.

“Homeless drug addicts are sleeping and living with poor hygienic condition and not eating food properly. Street addicts have also own right under the human right charters but we always ignored,” he said, while speaking at a ceremony to distribute food packs and water organised by Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) & YOCFAN in collaboration with Home Town Community Foundation on Monday. Adeel Rashid, Educationist, Amir Mahmood Sh, Syed Mohsin, Nisar Hussain and Shahid Ali Khan also present.