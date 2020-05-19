Govt ignoring public demand for new provinces

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said that by raising the issue of amending the 18th Amendment the PTI government wanted to flee from the public demand for the creation of new provinces.

Addressing a meeting of party office-bearers from Multan and Sukkur on Monday at Mansoora, Liaqat Baloch said the federal government planned to take away the rights of the provinces through another constitutional amendment which would prove dangerous. He demanded the provinces to abide by the Constitution.

He said the people had high hopes from Imran Khan’s slogan of change. However, he alleged that the government had disappointed the people in all walks of life. He called for determining national priorities in view of India’s repression in Kashmir and its aggressive designs against Pakistan and the changing situation in Afghanistan.

Referring to the virus issue, Liaqat Baloch said the lesson from corona to the whole world was that the worldly powers were no match for the powers of the Creator of the universe. Therefore, the mankind should bow before the Creator, accept the rule of Islam and the follow the system given by the last and Final Prophet of Allah.

He expressed concern over the plight of the schools run by Punjab Education Foundation and said tens of thousands of students were getting education in the PEF schools but the future of these students and their teachers was insecure because of the government policies. He called for restoring the funds of the PEF schools.