Action against illegal excavation

Lahore Development Authority has launched a crackdown on illegal excavation of land in its new housing scheme, LDA City, and got FIRs registered against the culprits involved in theft of earth through trucks and trolleys in Mouza Toor Warriach.

Excavator and other machinery of the culprits had been confiscated and handed over to the local police. Director General, LDA, Ahmad Aziz Tarar has directed the relevant officers for dealing with such elements with an iron hand and safeguarding LDA property with all possible means.