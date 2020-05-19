LGH’s body to monitor health affairs

Principal Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar has formed a special committee to monitor health affairs of the frontline doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staff of the General Hospital who become infected with Coronavirus during the treatment of patients.

The committee is headed by Prof of Medicine Dr Tahir Siddique and includes Dr Kashif Aziz, Dr Laila Shafiq, Deputy Nursing Superintendent Ruqaiyya Bano and Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Riaz Hafeez. This committee will put up its report on daily basis to the principal and medical superintendent LGH.

Referring to the committee, Prof Al-freed Zafar said, “We all pay tribute to the health workers who risked their lives to save the lives of others. Their services will always be remembered in the history of medicine. The administration of LGH would not leave any of its staff members alone in this hour of need and their needs would be taken care of. Employees and the administration are like a family and as the head of this institution it is his responsibility to share in their grief and take full care of their needs.”