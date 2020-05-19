School offices to open for two days in a week

LAHORE:School Education Department (SED) Punjab on Monday announced allowing opening of admin offices of schools and the office of District Education Authorities (DEAs) across Punjab for two days (Monday & Tuesday) in a week.

According to details, the DEA offices and admin offices of schools across Punjab will be open with skeleton staff twice a week for the purpose of looking after the important issues of offices and school administration by observing certain SOPs issued in this regard.

The timings for schools will be from 10am to 2pm with presence of head teacher, ministerial staff (two persons), Class-IV employees (two persons) and essentially required teachers (two persons). No student shall be allowed to visit school for any purpose.